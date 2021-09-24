New Hatter Thorpe targets becoming a first team regular for Luton after leaving Tottenham

Elliot Thorpe in action for Spurs U23s

Midfielder Elliot Thorpe has set his sights firmly on breaking into the Hatters first team after agreeing to move to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 20-year-old had been with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur since 2013, but turned down the offer of a new contract in the summer to end his lengthy stint with the north London club.

He had already been allowed to train with the Town squad at the end of last season, and despite being linked with a number of other teams, both domestically and in Europe, opted to join Luton.

Thorpe now wants to do everything he can to be a first team regular with his new side, as speaking to the club's official website, he said: “I’m delighted to be here, it has been a long process but one that is definitely going to be worth the wait.

"I’m joining a club with a really good manager, a great group of players and I just think it fits me.

“I had a meeting with the manager and I knew straight away that Luton was the place for me.

"He has told me what it’s like here, what the group is like and just the whole feel of the club feels right for me.

"It is a great opportunity for me so I just have to grab it with both hands.

“That (Spurs) is where I have grown from a boy into a young man, and I will always be grateful to Tottenham for everything they have done for me on and off the pitch.

“They have really good staff, really good players and good people as well, not just on the pitch.

"Of course, it was a tough decision, and not one I took lightly, but I think in a bit of time, it will be the right one.

“This is solely about wanting to play first-team football.

"With Tottenham I understand it is very difficult to be the one to break through.

"You might get a game here and there in a cup, but I want to be established and playing week-in, week-out, which is why I have come to Luton."