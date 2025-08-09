New Hatter Yates starts as Luton make two changes against Posh

League One: Peterborough v Luton Town

Recent signing Jerry Yates has been handed an instant start as one of two changes for the Hatters at Peterborough United this afternoon.

The forward, who joined from Swansea City last Friday, comes into the side for Nigel Lonwijk, as Shandon Baptiste also starts in place of Liam Walsh. Discussing the addition of Yates recently, boss Matt Bloomfield had stated he had been brought in to spearhead his side’s attack, saying: “This is a massive signing for us. Jerry is a seasoned pro and proven at Championship and at League One level. He had a desire to stay in the Championship but he’s brought into what we want to achieve, who we are as a football club and because we want him to spearhead our attack.

"He’s a real Luton-type player; someone who doesn’t stop running, doesn’t stop working, and plays with real energy and enthusiasm. He was a handful against us when playing for Derby at the back end of last season and when the opportunity arose to sign him we grabbed it with both hands.”

Jerry Yates starts at Peterborough this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Meanwhile, Yates himself had added: “I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get going – it’s a shame I can’t be involved straight away but I’m looking forward to next week.

“As a player you want to play at the highest level possible but I felt coming to Luton gave me the best possible chance of doing that. It’s a massive club that was in the Premier League two seasons ago and now’s the time to get the club back up the divisions. I came here, looked at the facilities, at Kenilworth Road, and after we’d finished I told my agent ‘get me there now’. I’m excited because the club is ambitious and I can’t wait to get started and to start scoring goals.”

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Carl Johnston (C), Archie Collins, Oscar Wallin, Brandon Khela, Bradley Ihonvien, Cian Hayes, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Harley Mils, David Okagbue. Subs: Vicente Reyes, Ryan De Havilland, George Nevett, Kyrell Lisbie, Chris Conn-Clarke, James Dornnelly.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Reuell Walters, Christ Makosso, Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith, Milli Alli, George Saville, Jordan Clark, Shandon Baptiste, Nahki Wells, Jerry Yates. Subs: James Shea, Mark McGuinness, Liam Walsh, Cauley Woodrow, Nigel Lonwijk, Lamine Fanne, Zack Nelson. Referee: Scott Oldham.