New Hatters boss gets the seal of approval from Luton legend Mick Harford

Mick Harford with new Luton manager Rob Edwards and chief executive Gary Sweet

New Hatters manager Rob Edwards has been the seal of approval from everyone at Kenilworth Road including chief recruitment office Mick Harford.

The 63-year-old was a big part of the club’s recruitment team who appointed the successor to Nathan Jones, as after around a week or so of searching, they opted for the former Watford and Forest Green Rovers boss, named EFL League Two Manager of the Year back in May after the Nailsworth club to the fourth tier title.

With Harford having been interim manager when Jones departed, leading the club to a 1-1 draw, he said of the new man: “I think he gets all of our seal of approval.

“He’s a real genuine man and that was one of the reasons why we appointed Rob, not just because of his coaching abilities, but because of his persona and his presence.

“As a man he’s a good man and he’ll be a great fit for us.”

When asked if he will be there to offer any advice or pointers to Town’s latest manager during the early stages of his tenure, Harford added: “I’d like to help, anything he needs, I’ll be there to support.