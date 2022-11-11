New Hatters boss will have funds available to 'tinker' with Luton squad in January transfer window

Luton will have a new manager in place at Kenilworth Road

Luton’s new manager will have funds available to ‘tinker’ with the squad in place at Kenilworth Road during the January transfer window if he feels it is needed, according to chief executive Gary Sweet.

After a summer in which previous boss Nathan Jones broke the club’s transfer record to sign Carlton Morris from Barnsley and also brought in Cauley Woodrow, Ethan Horvath, Luke Freeman, Matt Macey, Alfie Doughty and Louie Watson to bolster the first team squad, it meant the Hatters were sitting in ninth, well set for another play-off challenge, before he moved on to take over Southampton this week.

With Sweet looking to make an appointment in the near future, on whether they will have funds available to him after Christmas, the CEO said: “Within reason.

“January is not a window to go and spend money really, we have a model where we don’t necessarily have to spend money to refresh things.

“It’s a defensive window really and any manager coming in is going to respect the squad here anyway.

“It needs respecting, they’re good enough to take us up.

“There might be a little bit of a tinker perhaps but it’s not a plan.

“You have probably noticed over the last couple of years that the recruitment side of the business has come closer to the club rather than the old, traditional way of the manager picking and choosing and maybe even doing the deals.

Advertisement