New Hatters chief can't wait to work with Shinnie

Luton boss Graeme Jones can’t wait to begin working with midfielder Andrew Shinnie on a regular basis.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2017, had easily his best season in a Hatters shirt last term, culminating in being named Players’ Player of the Year.

He had his contract extended soon after Jones took over permanently, with the Town chief saying: “His spacial awareness and ability to find space, his range of passing and his technical ability, his ability to receive and play forward, his contribution to hurting the opposition, his intelligence, his tactical awareness, I’m really looking forward to working with Andrew.

“I think it’s the shape that fits Andrew.

“I’m led to believe that he played out wide a lot of times in his career and I don’t see him as a one v one man, although the kind of qualities that you need to possess to play out wide is there.

“Sometimes you find the right club and the right system at the right time, and I think Andrew’s found that.

“I’m aware enough and intelligent enough to see that he’s a main player in that group of players, and his qualities are really well noticed from my observation.

“What I love about him, he can rotate, I think he can play any one of the four (positions in the diamond.

“Certainly on the ball as a number four, the classic eight and the 10 position, we need that type of flexibility and I think that suits Andrew’s game.”

