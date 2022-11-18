New Luton boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn/PRIME Media Images

New Luton manager Rob Edwards believes he definitely has a point to prove following his all too brief time in charge of Town’s fierce rivals Watford, a tenure which he is eager to finally draw the line under now too.

The 39-year-old was officially appointed as Nathan Jones’ successor at Kenilworth Road yesterday afternoon, signing a long term three-and-a-half year deal.

Having retired from playing himself back in 2013 and taking roles with Wolves, AFC Telford United and England’s U17s and U20, Edwards was named Forest Green Rovers boss in May 2021, masterminding the club to the League One title within 12 months.

That success alerted the attention of the Hornets, who tempted him to Vicarage Road in the summer, before, as only they do, sacking him with just 10 games of the season gone and the club sitting 10th in the table.

Fortunately for Edwards, he was only out of work for just under two months, as once Jones departed for Southampton, he replaced the Welshman for a second and hopefully more successful and longer crack at the second tier.

On whether he felt he now had a point to prove following his time at the Hornets, the former Wales international said: “I think that’s always the case.

"The tenure was short, too short, but I think we’ve always got something to prove.

"We’re all competitive, we all want to win and improve and build something and I feel at this club, it gives me the perfect opportunity now to show that and do that.

"I think the biggest thing you need for anything like that is support and time and I really feel I’ll get that here.”

It had appeared from the outset that Edwards was going to be backed at his previous club, as despite becoming the Hornets’ sixth manager in two years, CEO Scott Duxbury had promised to support the new man ‘come hell or high water.’

However following a 2-2 draw with Sunderland, he was shown the door, ending a period that has lasted just over four months, owner Gino Pozzo saying: “I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club.

“We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven’t reflected our hopes and ambitions.”

When asked if he felt it was a harsh call, Edwards continued: “Yes, yes, but I went into it with eyes wide open as well and knew the risks.

"So I’m fine with it and again, that’s bit of done, I’ll learn from it and that’s fine.

"I’m just thankful that I’m sat here now at a fantastic football club with brilliant people and can’t wait to get started.

“It’s human nature, it did probably knock my confidence a little bit and I had a few days early on when I thought, ‘what am I going to do now?’

"But then quite quickly I got into it, I was meeting a few people, I got back out to games.

"I was lucky, the phone has been quite busy and five or six weeks is not that long to be out of the game, so I’m really, really lucky and again thankful for this opportunity.

"You can be out for a lot longer and I probably would have worried a little bit more, but its been a time to think and to reflect and pick the right opportunity and I’m really pleased that this one came along.”

On leaving Watford, a dignified Edwards maintained his silence about the early than anticipated departure, which he intended to keep to during his first press conference as Luton manager.

He said: “It’s done now and I know I haven’t spoken since, I didn’t want to or need to, the actions probably spoke louder than anything else.

"That part of it, it’s done, I knew what I was going into, so I’m absolutely fine with it.

"I’ve moved on and really pleased to be here at Luton Town.”

It’s fair to say that neither Edwards and Luton have enjoyed their time in Hertfordshire this year, the former Wolves and Blackpool defender’s short stint in charge followed by a 4-0 humbling for the Hatters in their long-awaited derby clash at Vicarage Road last month.

Looking ahead, the new Town boss hadn’t given much thought on trying to better the Hornets or the return meeting at Kenilworth Road in April, as he added: “It’s not something I can think about, I want to concentrate on Luton Town Football club and do as well as we can.

"I know the rivalry is there, I didn’t get a chance to manage the game in reverse, the opposite way around, it’s something I’m going to have to do in a few months time, but I’m going to concentrate on Luton.

“It’ll be the first time here in around 17 years when it comes around with the fans, so it will be really exciting and will be an interesting game.

"We’ve obviously got a few more before that and every game at the end is only worth three points, but that I know is extra special to everyone.

