New Hatters forward tipped to be a 'massive' player in Luton's battle to stay up

Alli already impressing at Kenilworth Road

​New Luton signing Millenic Alli has been tipped to be a 'massive player' for the Hatters during their relegation run-in this season.

​New Luton signing Millenic Alli has been tipped to be a ‘massive player’ for the Hatters during their relegation run-in this season.

Those were the words of defender Kal Naismith, who recently returned to Kenilworth Road in the same January transfer window that Town shelled out an undisclosed fee to snap up the Exeter City attacker following a season in which he had scored 12 goals in 33 outings for the Grecians. Having had a cameo in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday, Alli was then on from the first whistle as Town were beaten 2-0 by Sunderland last Wednesday, making his first ever start in the Championship.

Although he was one of the few bright sparks on what was a thoroughly disappointing night for the visitors, the 25-year-old was remembered most for somehow missing the most simple chances when miskicking from close range, although had he in fact hit the net, the linesman’s flag would have wrongly ruled out for offside.

Millenic Alli looks to attack against Sheffield United at the weekend - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Despite that, it’s clear the forward, who has made his way up through the non-league ranks with Chorley, Workington and then Halifax, is already a hit with his team-mates, as Naismith said: “I remember my first Championship start and it’s tough, it takes a bit to get going, but that’s how highly we think of him and how highly the manager thinks of him.

"He’s a great player and he’s going to be massive for us from now until the end of the season. He’s looked so sharp since he came in. We’ve got players who we’ve brought in who are young, but they’re great players and they’re ready.If you’re good enough you’re ready, we’ll be asking a lot from them and we’ll be demanding from each other.”

Meanwhile boss Matt Bloomfield is confident the arrival of Alli will make his side more competitive, an aspect they have been lacking, as he added: "​He did really well, he was very close to getting a goal, he wasn’t offside, but it didn’t go in anyway. He’s got good attacking instincts has Milli as we’ve seen him at close quarters.

"He’s training really well, he’s really come in with a good intensity and energy about him, so I’m really pleased with Mills. He can play in a number of positions for us, he can play both sides, he can play through the middle, up top, so with his ability we believe he’s got goals in him and good attacking pace and power. He’s a strong boy and I love his background.

"Because he's had a non-league background, he’s really humble, really hungry to succeed. He’s used to body contact because of the levels that he’s played at, so the contact doesn’t worry him. Our ground duels, the percentages haven’t been as high as we need them to be in our first few weeks in the building, so we absolutely have to improve them and Milli is someone who can do that for us.”