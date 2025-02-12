New Hatters signing Aasgaard tipped to 'go far' by long-time admirer Bloomfield

Luton chief impressed with January addition’s debut for Town

​Luton boss Matt Bloomfield insists January signing Thelo Aasgaard has the ability to ‘go far’ in the game after snapping up the attacking midfielder from Wigan Athletic last month.

The 22-year-old was one of seven new additions that the Hatters made in the transfer window, as having come through the ranks at the Brick Community Stadium, had become easily one of the Latics’ top performers, netting nine goals last season and was on 12 this term ahead of his switch to Kenilworth Road.

With Town reaching the agreed fee to secure his signature, then the Norwegian U21 international was on the move back to the Championship, a division he has had prior experience of, although had been out of since the 2022-23 campaign. Despite that, Bloomfield didn’t have any doubts he would be able to make the leap back up with ease, saying: “He’s a scorer and a creator. It’s respectfully a step above the level he’s been playing and we have to allow for that and understand that, but for me he’s a player of lovely poise, fantastic physique, can play off both feet and I think he’s a player that can go far.

Thelo Aasgaard holds the ball up for Luton at Sheffield Wednesday during his Hatters debut - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

"We’ve got to be careful not to heap too much pressure on him and expectation, but he’s a boy we believe in and we’re really, really pleased to have him. Thelo is a player that I’ve admired for a few years now. I always come away from games against him thinking that he’s a real good talent and someone who absolutely has the ability to play above the level he’s been at.”

Handed an immediate debut for the club during their 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday recently, Aasgaard was deployed in a central role just behind striker Carlton Morris. Behind most of the Hatters’ best moves in the first half meant the new signing instantly caught the eye, as Bloomfield thinks he can figure in a number of advanced roles for his new side.

He continued: “He can play in a 10, he can play in an advanced eight coming in off the left mainly, he can play inside, he’s done all those different roles in the games I’ve watched him in and we know he can be adaptable. He’s a good footballer, good footballers can play in different positions, so he’ll be able to adjust and adapt for us but we have a role that we see him in, and I’m sure that he can do that for us.”

Meanwhile, giving an early evaluation of the former Liverpool youngster’s efforts at Hillsborough demonstrated to Bloomfield just why the club were so determined to land him, saying: “I think he’s going to be a top player for us Thelo. That was his first game at the level for him for a couple of years, he’s a boy of fantastic individual ability, but he’s a team player as well. He showed flashes in limited opportunities in the areas that we want to get him, but he’s a fit boy as well, he can get around the pitch and we’re really pleased with him. He’s going to be fantastic for us and we know that, but at a young age, 22, there’s loads of development in him as well which we like.”

It’s not just Aasgaard that Bloomfield has high hopes for either, but fellow new addition Millenic Alli who made his switch from another third tier club in Exeter City. The 25-year-old had his first taste of Championship football during the 1-1 draw with the Owls as on being able to secure the pair’s signatures,. Town’s new manager added: “Both players I walked away from the games a number of times thinking they were proper players. When I was at my previous club, you never knew whether you’d have the opportunity to bring them in yourself.

"I expected them to move on to other clubs because I expected them to move on to a higher level. It’s funny how this life and this game presents itself an opportunity, as I've moved on and now I'm in with a chance to go and recruit them. They're players who have lingered in my mind for a few years, Alli less so as he’s just come into the league the last year, but in Thelo’s case I’ve looked at him for a number of years thinking he’ll move at some point. I’m just pleased I’ve been able to give him the opportunity to do so.”