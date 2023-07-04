New Hatters signing Andersen declares he is 'ready' for top flight challenge with Luton

New signing Mads Andersen has declared he is ‘ready’ for the challenge of the Premier League after completing his move to Luton this week.

The 25-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road after a superb season at League One Barnsley in which helped the Tykes reach the play-off final where they lost out narrowly to Sheffield Wednesday, suffering a last-gasp extra time defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Andersen named in the division’s Team of the Season, also winning the Tykes’ Player of the Year award, it saw a number of clubs circling for his signature, before the Hatters’ advances ultimately proved successful.

Preparing for what will be a first ever campaign in the top flight, Andersen, who has also had spells in the Danish Superliga with Brondby, Køge and Horsens, said: “It’s difficult to describe, I would say loads of feelings in my body right now.

“Obviously it’s a dream coming true, so I’m very excited to be here.

"I’m looking forward to it, people are amazing, the facilities are amazing, so I’m very delighted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m genuinely proud of myself, proud of the people around me and it’s a big moment for me.

New Town signing Mads Andersen during his time with Barnsley - pic: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“It’s going to be a big challenge, but I love a big challenge.

"I’m ready for it and I’m going to give everything I have from day one, just as much as I have, I’ll give, so that’s my mindset towards it.”

Although he had some other offers on the table after four impressive years at Oakwell, once Town made their interest known, Andersen needed little persuading to make Kenilworth Road his new home.

He continued: “I figured it out very quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I had a chat with the manager, I reached out to the guys I know, I searched a little bit and it was just the one.

"I came here and met everyone and my impression was even better so I'm just even more happy, I'm sure this is the right place for me.

“It wasn’t really difficult, to be honest to you I haven’t heard one bad thing about Luton.

"Everything is positive, I came here to see all the things and I was so surprised, so I’m really looking forward to it, to compete at the highest level possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement