Centre half looking to develop further at Kenilworth Road

New Town signing Mark McGuinness believes joining Luton is the ‘perfect’ opportunity to reach the next stage of his career after completing his long-awaited switch from Cardiff City yesterday.

The imposing centre half had been heavily rumoured to be heading to Kenilworth Road for the last fortnight or so, with the Hatters finally able to get their man for a ‘significant’ undisclosed fee on Tuesday evening. Having come through the ranks at Arsenal, playing for the Gunners’ U21s in the EFL Trophy, McGuinness had a loan spell at Ipswich Town when aged just 19, becoming battle-hardened to life as a senior pro while at Portman Road, with the Tractor Boys in League One at the time.

He then agreed a switch to the Bluebirds in January 2021, while another temporary stint followed when in Wales, as he spent six months back in the third tier with Sheffield Wednesday. The defender did go on to establish himself as a first team regular at Cardiff, playing 31 times in the Championship last term, as he made 86 appearances in total during his three years with the club.

Having penned a long term contract 12 months ago, it meant Luton had to fork out what is believed to be a club record fee for the 6ft 4in defender, who is also capped at both U19 and U21 level by the Republic of Ireland, and speaking to the club’s official website about his move to Kenilworth Road, McGuinness said: “Cardiff was a great platform for me to go and develop and get to that next stage and that next level – which for me, I thought Luton Town was the perfect next stage for me.

"I hope to bring that experience and knowledge that I've learned from the last four, five years in professional football and getting those games in that environment of winning and even the bad times we had at Cardiff as well, we were scrapping, so getting that balance and hopefully bring that to the team and being successful here."

Having been at the club for around 24 hours or so, McGuinness had already fully bought into the environment he was coming into, and the impact of manager Rob Edwards too, as asked what it was about the Hatters that had impressed him, he continued: “I think it’s the whole culture, it’s the whole Luton Town, it really suits me as a player and as a person, I’m excited to be here already.

"It’s one day in, but I can sense the vibe, the positivity, from all the way from the top to the bottom. From the players to the coaching staff, to catering, everyone seems to be on the same wavelength and everyone wants to be successful together. He’s (Edwards) been a big factor in the whole move. He fits in with the culture I feel with this club and is just an all-round good guy which goes a long way in football these days. He's someone I'm looking forward to working under.”

Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness has joined the Hatters for an undisclosed fee - pic: Harry Trump/Getty Images

McGuinness’s first session with the Hatters was alongside Luton club captain Tom Lockyer, a player who was also at Cardiff as a youngster when starting out his own career. On getting to know the Town skipper, who is continuing his rehabilitation from a cardiac arrest, he said: “It was great to be involved, and straight in with the main man and the skipper – who better to go out and get introduced to than Tom?

"We had a good session, just an introduction, it was nice to get out there and be on the ball with Tom. He's been through a lot with this club, I think everyone appreciates him as a player and as a person, so if I can learn just one thing from him, I’m on the right path."

Finally, describing what he will bring to the team, McGuinness, who has been declared as a signing of ‘intent’ by Edwards, added: “No matter what, whoever I’m playing for, whatever circumstance, I'll always give one hundred percent to the team. I’ll always be honest, but ultimately I’m here to help the team be successful.

"I’m here to win games, I’m here to defend ultimately, but I want to get playing, I want to get the ball down and play some nice football as everyone wants to see some nice football. So hopefully I can be involved in that and along with Rob with the players, I’ve got a good feeling.”