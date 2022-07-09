New Hatters signing Morris is looking forward to creating some 'chemistry' with his fellow Luton attackers

New Luton signing Carlton Morris - pic: Gareth Owen

New Town signing Carlton Morris is looking forward to the chemistry he can not only create, but recreate with the rest of the Hatters attackers this season.

The 26-year-old is already well known to two of Luton’s exciting looking forward-line, Cauley Woodrow and Harry Cornick.

He spent 18 months with Woodrow when the pair were at Barnsley together, the Tykes reaching the Championship play-offs in their first season, while he is close friends with Cornick off the pitch, the duo regular golfing partners.

Add into that, Elijah Adebayo, who finished as Luton’s top scorer last term with 15 goals last season, and the experienced Cameron Jerome, and it appears, certainly on paper at least, that goals shouldn’t be an issue for Nathan Jones’ side this term.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Morris was relishing the prospect of seeing just what kind of impact they can have on the pitch, saying: “The prospect of playing with Cauley again was another attraction coming to the club.

“Last season it didn’t really work out because we were both out of the team with injuries at separate times, but I hope we can re-spark that fire because we have a lot of good chemistry.

"I saw Eli last season, he’s an excellent player and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“Me and Cornick have a certain chemistry already built up with our friendship, so I’m looking forward to seeing how that transpires on the pitch.

"At this point in my career, you know a lot of players at different clubs and Luton is like that for me.

“I know Pelly (Mpanzu), James Bree, Cam Jerome, Corns, Cauley - so there are a lot of familiar faces which is always helpful.

“I’ve crossed paths with a lot of the lads and hopefully that will help me hit the ground running even quicker.”

Morris will also fully buy into the kind of atmosphere that Jones has installed at the club during both of his spells in charge, which led Town to a sixth place finish last term, as he added: “In my experience it is the same.

“The most successful teams I have been a part of have always had that core belief of having a stable and happy dressing room.

“It is about having good people who will get their head down, they are humble, they will work hard and that is what I’m about.

“I’ve never bought into the cliché of being like some footballers with big, expensive cars and a bit arrogant.

“It is about leaving your ego at the door when you come to training and matches.