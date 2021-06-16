New Hatters signing Onyedinma determined to earn an international call-up with Nigeria

Summer signing Fred Onyedinma

New Luton signing Fred Onyedinma wants to become the latest Hatter to get a call-up for their country after setting his sights on representing the country of his birth, Nigeria.

The 24-year-old was born in Lagos in 1996, moving to England at a young age with his family before being snapped up by Millwall as a teenager.

In recent times, the Haters have seen a number of their players on international duty, with Tom Lockyer and Joe Morrell both in the Wales squad for the Euro 2020 Finals, along with Croatian goalkeeper Simon Sluga.

Former striker James Collins was a regular in the Ireland squad during the second half of his Town career, while midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu earned his first and second caps for the DR Congo recently.

Now Onyedinma is looking to get in on the act too and represent a Super Eagles side who sit 32nd in the FIFA world ranking system as Town's first addition of the summer, joining from Wycombe for an undisclosed fee, said: "Personally, I feel that’s a massive achievement as a football player.

“I’m glad that he got called up (Pelly) but that’s something that I’ve always wanted to do too.