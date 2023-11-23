Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene will be lining up for a new Republic of Ireland manager in the future after Stephen Kenny was relieved of his duties yesterday.

The 25-year-old was handed his debut by Kenny back in March 2021 while at Rotherham United, coming on for the final minutes of the 0-0 friendly draw against Hungary.

He has gone on to play 19 times for his country in total, scoring four goals, all the caps coming under the former U21 boss, starring in the recent European 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

However, Kenny, who was appointed as Mick McCarthy's successor back in April 2020, has presided over a poor campaign that saw the Irish fail to qualify for the tournament in Germany, taking just six points from their eight games, only beating Gibraltar twice.

Following Tuesday night’s friendly 1-1 draw with New Zealand, the Football Association of Ireland confirmed it will not be renewing the 52-year-old’s contract, as a statement said: “Having reviewed the EURO 2024 qualification campaign in its entirety, and recognising how difficult the group was, the results needed to realise our goal of qualification for the tournament were not achieved.

"The board agrees that now is the right time for change ahead of the friendly matches in March and June 2024 and the next Nations League campaign starting in September 2024.”

Kenny himself added: “It has been really special to have been an integral part of their journey on the international stage.

Chiedozie Ogbene in action for the Republic of Ireland against France earlier this year - pic: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

"I had the privilege of overseeing the evolution of the squad for the past three years and I am genuinely excited about the future of this group of players and looking forward to seeing them mature and fulfil their collective potential.