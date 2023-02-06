New Leeds manager for on-loan Luton defender Drameh as Marsch is sacked

Jesse Marsch has left Leeds United

Luton’s on-loan Leeds United defender Cody Drameh will return to Elland Road at the end of the season with a new manager at the helm after head coach Jesse Marsch was relieved of his duties this afternoon.

The 49-year-old American was appointed in February 2022, but despite keeping the club up last year, has paid the price for a poor run of form this term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Whites have managed just four league wins all season and Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest means they are without a victory in the Premier League since November 5, Marsch departing Elland Road with the club struggling in 17th place.

A statement on Leeds’ official website said: “Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.