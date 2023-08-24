New Luton attacker wants Town to 'embrace' the battle to remain a Premier League club

​​Town attacker Jacob Brown has called on his new team-mates to ‘embrace’ the challenge of the Premier League this season and not let their hard work in reaching the level go to waste.

The 25-year-old has played at all levels from League Two to the Championship, representing Scotland at international level as well, before getting his chance in the top flight when signing for the Hatters from Stoke City recently.

He had an immediate debut when coming on in what was the club’s first ever Premier League contest, two late goals leading to a 4-1 opening day defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jacob Brown keeps an eye on Brighton's Pervis Estupinan during his Luton Town debut at the Amex Stadium - pic: David Horn

Into the fray midway through the second half and with Luton trailing 1-0, the visitors quickly fell 2-0 behind, before Brown helped Town almost stage an unlikely comeback, his cross handled by Lewis Dunk for a penalty that Carlton Morris converted.

Two late goals by the Seagulls won it though, as speaking about the challenge ahead for his side, Brown said: “We’ve all worked hard to get into this position and we’ve just got to embrace it, not be scared of any opposition we come up against and just give it our all.

“No-one’s happy to lose the game, but there’s definitely a lot of positives to take.

"We were well in the game for a long period of time and we’ve just got to learn from the fact that if we switch off for a couple of seconds you’ll get punished by these teams.

“The main thing is you just can’t switch off.

"If you switch off then like you’ve seen at the end, you will be punished and that’s going to be the big difference this season.

“Even though we’ve come up and we’re playing against strong opposition, we’re never happy to lose.

"We just need to take that feeling of losing, we don't want it to happen again really, so we’re going to work hard and get on to the next one.”

With the Hatters having shot up from non-league to the top flight in under a decade, then although he hasn’t been around the club for that long, Brown has already seen just what it means to everyone.

Keeping that in mind, the Scotland international will now do all he can to make sure it isn’t just a fleeting visit to the Premier League, as he added: “The journey that the club has gone on, I'm only here now but you can see how much it means to the staff and the players and the fans.

"To be a part of that now, I’m buzzing for it, I'm just going to work my hardest.

“The goal for everyone is to stay in the league.

"People might have their doubts and we might be underdogs, but we’re going to be giving it all that we've got and I know that everyone’s going to be working super hard.

"Everyone’s really excited for it and we’re just going to be giving it all we can.