News you can trust since 1891

New Luton boss Edwards sticks with an unchanged Hatters team for first game in charge at Boro

Championship: Middlesbrough v Luton Town

By Mike Simmonds
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Rob Edwards has kept the same team that drew 1-1 with Rotherham - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images
Rob Edwards has kept the same team that drew 1-1 with Rotherham - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

New Luton boss Rob Edwards has gone with an unchanged side from Town’s last game before the international break, a 1-1 draw with Rotherham, for his first match in charge as Hatters manager against Middlesbrough this afternoon.

World Cup duo Ethan Horvath and Tom Lockyer are both included, with Reece Burke still not fit enough to return, with the only alteration seeing Cameron Jerome back on the bench for Josh Williams.

Boro: Zack Steffen, Isaiah Jones, Ryan Giles, Dael Fry, Riley McGree, Tommy Smith, Jonathan Howson (C), Marcus Forss, Darragh Lenihan, Chuba Akpom, Hayden Hackney.

Subs: Liam Roberts, Alex Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Malik Dijksteel, Patrick McNair, Matt Crooks, Duncan Watmore.

Most Popular

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty, James Bree, Tom Lockyer (C), Gabe Osho , Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Harry Isted, Cameron Jerome, Louie Watson, Casey Pettit, Luke Berry, Luke Freeman, Harry Cornick.

Referee: Gavin Ward.

LutonMiddlesbroughRotherhamCameron JeromeTom Lockyer