New Luton boss wants Hatters fans to 'do what you do best' as he urges Town supporters to bring the heat

New Luton boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

New Luton boss Rob Edwards has urged Town’s fans to ‘do what you do best’ when the season gets back up and running once more next weekend.

The Hatters resume their Championship campaign at Middlesbrough on Saturday, December 10 following a mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar, which is about to reach the knockout stages.

Town will begin the second half sitting in 10th place and looking well set for another push for the play-offs, having finished sixth last term.

The trip to the Riverside will be a first match in charge for Edwards, appointed after Nathan Jones left for Premier League Southampton recently.

He wants to see another noisy travelling contingent make the trek from Bedfordshire, before a first home game in charge against Millwall on Sunday, December 18, with the ex-Forest Green chief keen to forge a relationship with the club’s supporters as quickly as possible.

When asked if he had a message for the fans going into the matches, he said: “Do what you do, do what you do best, better than anyone else.

"Get behind the lads, we’ll continue to work really, really hard and give everything for you as supporters and try to make you proud to watch your team.

“We’ve got to play on that, we’ve got to use it.

"I can’t wait to get out in front of the fans and try to build that connection with them.

"We’re going to need them, so get behind the boys.

"They’re fantastic. Whenever I’ve been here, whether that’s been as a player or coach or scouting watching a game, you always feel the heat from the fans and that’s what we’re going to need.”

With Edwards having also managed Town’s fiercest rivals Watford, and previous boss Jones a hugely popular figure at Kenilworth Road, then the new boss knows he will have build his relationship with the Luton faithful, as he continued: “What we want the fans to do is back the lads here, and we’ll continue to work extremely hard to make sure the players are ready.

"They feel confident and they’re ready to give their best, which is what they do here, but to build on that connection is something that we’ll have to keep working at over time.

"We know we’ve got to get results and performances for that and that's something that we’ll strive to do consistently.

"We know we can’t guarantee a win every week, but we can guarantee we’re all going to give everything to try and do that.”

The fact that the Hatters are actually run by supporters in 2020 was another big factor behind Edwards deciding to take the job, something that was a world away from his short stint with previous club Watford, the Hornets owned by Italian businessman Gino Pozzo.

He said: “There’s a lot of brilliant people have helped the club get to where it is again now in quite a short space of time.

"For it to be run now by supporters and people who really care passionately about this club, about the area, again, was another thing that drew me in.

"We’ve got some brilliant people who are here that really, really care and for them to give me that opportunity is really humbling and one I intend to take, I can’t wait to work with these people.”

It’s not just the Town fans that Edwards was eager to get to know, as he is taking over a squad that find themselves more than capable of challenging for another top six berth this term.

Describing the playing personnel he has inherited, the new boss added: “The brilliant, brilliant togetherness, that spirit, that honesty is there.

"There are some really good individual players, I’m not going to go through all the players.

"But there’s real clarity in how they play, they all know their roles and responsibilities very, very well.

"That honesty is what draws me in, that togetherness that the team show, because that’s your fundamentals, that’s what gets you results, especially in this league.

"We’re going to be coming up to another really busy period again.