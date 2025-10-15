New Luton boss Wilshere reveals which ex-Hatter he loved watching as a youngster

Matthew Spring in action for Luton Town - pic: Hatters Heritage

Long-serving midfielder was the first one Town chief looked out for

New Luton boss Jack Wilshere revealed the Luton player that caught his eye when he was a youngster watching on from the Kenilworth Road stands was none other than midfielder Matthew Spring.

The left-footed was another who came up through the ranks with the Hatters, staying for seven years after making his debut in 1997, which was when Wilshere would have been in attendance, before returning for a second spell in 2007, as he eventually made 357 appearances in total for the club, scoring 43 goals too.

With Wilshere a member of the Luton youth system in 2001, albeit fleetingly, having been quickly snapped up by Arsenal, where he went on to have a glittering career, he still remembers heading to matches at Kenilworth Road and a certain player who he enjoyed watching, saying: “When they were a Centre of Excellence then, we were fortunate enough to get tickets and I’ve been here a few times to watch games. I remember Matthew Spring, remember Springy? That left foot, I just remember being in the crowd and seeing him!”

Although Wilshere’s talent was clearly a level beyond the Hatters, moving to the Emirates and going on to spend almost two decades with the Gunners, making just under 200 appearances and winning the FA Cup twice, it’s clear he always retained an affection for the club, as he continued: “My mum and dad still live in Hitchin, my brother and sister live in Hitchin, I’ve got some mates that are season ticket holders, one used to have a box here, so I know the cub well.

"People said to me about your connection with the club and I link it back to, I’ve got kids, I’ve got a 14-year-old and I remember back to when he was seven and looking for a club for him and how important that moment was to kind of shape who he is. When football is so important in your life as it is in my family it does feel like that. There’s things you probably can’t remember as a seven-year-old, but I remember coming here, coming here to watch games. I remember Dean Rastrick as the academy manager, breaking his heart when I signed for Arsenal, I remember all those moments and there’s definitely a connection and I look forward to growing that even more.”

With Town being in the lower divisions when Wilshere was on the terraces, since then they have had quite the journey, dropping into the Conference in 2009, but then regaining their place in the Football League in 2014 and shooting up to the top flight just nine years later. Times haven’t been so good of late, successive relegations dropping the Hatters back into League One, and asked if now was a good time to take over, seeing how quickly success can happen when things go right, Wilshere added: “Yes, I think there’s some really good things over the years that have been built here, but this season there’s been some good things that’s gone on as well, and we have to keep that.

"I’ll be clear, whatever it is that is, we’ve got to keep that and build on it, but also understand it’s not the first of June. We don’t have six weeks of pre-season, we’ve got a game on Saturday (against Mansfield) that we want to win and we want to be able to compete in it, so we have to get to work.”