New Luton defender eager to impress when he joins the Hatters in pre-season

New Luton defender Tom Holmes is determined to give himself every chance of impressing at Kenilworth Road when he arrives in Bedfordshire for pre-season training.

The 23-year-old became the Hatters' first signing of the transfer window this afternoon after agreeing to switch from League One side Reading for an undisclosed fee, although immediately rejoined the Royals on loan until the end of the campaign. With Reading still having 21 matches left to save their third tier status, having been hit with a four point deduction which sees them currently occupy the final relegation spot, then Holmes is eager to help them survive in the third tier before arriving at Kenilworth Road.

With boss Rob Edwards revealing discussions had taken place in the summer for his signature, speaking to the Hatters’ official website about the move, the centre half, who has made 129 appearances for his boyhood club, said: “I’m very grateful for Luton’s continued interest in me. I know I’ve been on their radar for a while now, so it’s nice it’s come to fruition. I’ve spoken to the manager and I’m excited to work together. My aim is to come back and hit the ground running and really impress. That’s why going back will be a win-win for myself, Luton and Reading.

Royals defender Tom Holmes will join the Hatters in the summer after being loaned back to Reading - pic: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images