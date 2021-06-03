New Luton signing Onyedinma determined to express himself for the Hatters

New Town signing Fred Onyedinma

New Town signing Fred Onyedinma is determined to express himself at Kenilworth Road in a bid to show Luton fans his best yet.

The 24-year-old became Nathan Jones’ first addition of the summer following his move to the Hatters for an undisclosed free from Wycombe Wanderers late last month.

Although still at a relatively young age, Onyedinma has played 265 senior games during his career so far, as on what his experiences have taught him to date, he said: “When I was at Millwall we were in the Championship, so I’m a bit older now and more of a key member of the team with Wycombe.

“What I’ve learned is that with every game you have to go in as hard as you can and work as hard as you can.

“You can take it seriously, but remember to enjoy the football.

“Because, what I realised is in the Championship, or even other leagues, when you’re tense you don’t play your best football, or when you’re worrying about what’s going to happen, or if we lose, you just have to go out there and play your game.

“We’ve been doing that since we were kids, that’s what I’ve realised and by doing that you express yourself more and you’ll show you’re a better player.”

On just what kind of expressive player the Hatters fans can expect to see in action for their side, Onyedinma continued: “I think I’ve added defensive responsibilities and I’ve added being a good defender, a one v one defender into my game.

“But naturally I would say I’m someone that’s quite entertaining, quite skilful, quite quick and I feel like personally, I’m still someone with a lot of potential I can give.

“I would still want to score more goals and create more assists, so I’m hungry and I’m looking forward to just showing everyone really.”

Onyedinma did actually finish last season as a wing-back for the Chairboys, a position that had been new to him.

When asked what it was like taking on a new role and where he thinks Luton boss Nathan Jones will deploy him, the midfielder added: "I didn’t expect it, but I didn’t mind it, because nowadays with a wing-back you’re basically still a winger, it’s just more defensive duties.

“So with me, I’ve played a few games and I know my defensive roles and responsibilities for the team, so it just came to me naturally.”

“I think he sees me as an attacking player, but because I played the last few games when I was at Wycombe as a wing-back, I don’t know.

"It’s a discussion to be had, so I’m looking forward to seeing where he sees me."

Having played under Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth for the past two years, plus two further loan spells at Adams Park, on whether he feels there are any likeness between his old manager and new chief in Nathan Jones, Onyedinma added: "I don’t feel they’re similar in personality, but it will be similar because with Gareth he’s a very good man to man manager.

"He’ll get the best out of you, he believes in you and believes in young players as well.

“I feel like I can’t thank him enough because when I was 18 in my first league game, he welcomed me and believed in me.

“I feel like the gaffer here, he’s the same, but he might have a different way of showing it.

“He might be more tactical in the sense of trying to progress you as a player and helping you.