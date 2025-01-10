New Luton signing wants to put a 'smile' on the faces of Town's fans after completing Boro switch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Attacker Isaiah Jones heads to Kenilworth Road

New Luton signing Isaiah Jones wants to put a ‘smile’ on the face of Town fans after completing his move from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee this afternoon.

The 25-year-old moved to Teesside back in 2019 from non-league outfit Tooting & Mitcham, and after loan spells at St Johnstone and Queen of the South, became a first team regular at the Riverside, going on to play 149 games, scoring 13 goals, named Players' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the end of the 2021-22 season. He signed a new three year contract in April 2024, but despite featuring 21 times this term, only made eight Championship starts and just one since November 2.

The Guyanese international, with six caps, is on the back of his best goal-scoring season, with nine goals and five assists to his name in all competitions as Boro finished eighth in the second tier and reached the semi-finals of the League Cup. Discussing his decision to leave a team sitting fifth in the table and head to Kenilworth Road, Jones, was who will wear squad number 25 and is available for tomorrow’s FA Cup third round tie at Nottingham Forest, told the club’s official website: “I think it’s the perfect move for both parties.

Isaiah Jones has left Middlesbrough to join Luton - pic: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

"The project here, the success the club’s had over the past couple of years and moving back down south is an attractive proposition for me. This season’s been tough for Luton so far but there’s a really strong squad here and hopefully I can put a smile onto the fans’ faces. I’m direct, skilful and I like to give the crowd something to cheer. I can’t wait to get started.”