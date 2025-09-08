New signing Gbode insists he can thrive in front of goal at Kenilworth Road

Striker heads to Luton from Gillingham on deadline day

New Luton forward Joe Gbode has full faith that he will start to show his predatory instincts in front of goal to the Hatters’ faithful.

The 20-year-old was one of four new additions made by Town on Monday’s transfer deadline day last week as they agreed what is believed to be a six-figure fee in the region of £300,000 to bring the attacker in from League Two leaders Gillingham. Gbode, who came through the youth ranks with the Gills, hasn’t been the most prolific marksman since making his senior debut as a 16-year-old when he featured during a 1-0 FA Cup loss to Cheltenham Town back in November 2021.

Having also had loan spells with Margate, Folkestone, Hastings, Maidstone and Aveley, it took him 36 senior matches to get off the mark for his parent club, finally opening his account during a 2-1 home defeat to Notts County in February 2025. The forward then finished the campaign with two goals in two games, before he was up and running this term with a late equaliser against Tranmere Rovers, as his record for his former club stood at four goals and one assist during his 58 appearances.

Despite that return, Gbode is confident that being with the Hatters will help change that, and he will become a regular on the scoresheet, as he told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to be here, it’s a great move for me, a big club, so I’m just looking forward to getting started. It’s unbelievable, top class facilities, it looks very organised, very professional, so I’m looking forward to using the resources they have.

“There are a lot of top class strikers I can learn from, Jerry Yates, Nahki Wells, others who have played at a really good level, so I just want to learn from them, take some things off them. I’m quite quick, powerful, I like to dribble and I like to score, even though my stats don’t really say it, but I feel like in this environment, I can definitely hit the ground running.”

Gdobe had been linked with the move to the Hatters for a number of weeks, as he actually ended up playing against Matt Bloomfield’s side when Town won 2-0 at Priestfield during pre-season. When news of the move became apparent to him, the forward admitted he was only hearing good things from a potential switch to Kenilworth Road from those closest to him, continuing: “My agent was telling me, Luton’s a fantastic club, well run, and even a couple of the boys I know at Gillingham were telling me some of the boys at Luton are top, along with the club as a whole.

"He (Bloomfield) was happy when he saw me and I was really happy when I saw him. He just said, ‘get ready, you’re going to enjoy it.’ I’m excited to be here, very excited. I’m a character, so I’m looking forward to meeting the boys and hopefully they take to me. I’m just trying to enjoy it, that's it, it's football, it’s a short career, so I’m just going to go and enjoy it.”

Gbode also can’t wait to get his first run-out at his new home as well, adding: “Kenilworth Road is an unbelievable place. The fact that the stands are very close to the pitch, that gives you that extra boost playing at home. It’s a big fanbase as well and I’m looking forward to playing in front of them. It’s a family club too and has made me feel a bit less nervous, so I’m happy to be here.”