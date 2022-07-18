New signing Morris happy to make his 'first connection' with Hatters supporters during Northampton victory

New Town striker Carlton Morris enjoyed getting his first taste of life as a Hatters player in front of his new supporters during the 2-1 pre-season friendly win at Northampton Town on Saturday.

The summer addition from Barnsley started the contest at Sixfields in front of 1,115 Luton fans, who made up almost half of the overall attendance of 2,386.

He showed some nice touches and good hold-up play at times, while like the rest of his team-mates, was far more threatening during the 15 minutes they featured of the second half before being replaced after an hour’s work.

In that time, Luton were able to turn round an interval deficit thanks to goals from Elijah Adebayo and Dan Potts, as although Nathan Jones’ side created a number of other chances, they couldn’t find the net again.

Morris, who is one of seven summer signings made by Jones, said: “It was brilliant, especially second half, shooting towards that end.

"It was really good to have that first connection, I really enjoyed it, it made me smile a couple of times on the pitch, it was really nice.

“It was a bit warm for football, but probably better to get the lungs working, the heart going, so delighted with how it went.”

The only thing that disappointed Morris was he couldn’t personally give the Town supporters who made the short trip something to celebrate, as a close range shot was beaten away by Cobblers keeper Lee Burge just before he was withdrawn.

He continued: “It was a cracking save unfortunately, it’s always annoying when a keeper makes a good save.

"But the important thing is getting those chances in those sorts of areas, and come the season, they’ll be getting put away in a game.

“It’s always nice to find the back of the net, but the most important thing at this stage, especially for me is getting the minutes in the legs.

Luton striker Carlton Morris during Town's 2-1 win at Northampton on Saturday - pic: Pete Norton

"It’s hard to explain, it’s getting that rhythm, it’s different to training, getting that rhythm back and getting the minutes in the legs at the moment and staying fit.”

Morris was pleased with the manner of his side's performance, particularly in the second period, as they got stronger to overpower their League Two hosts.

He added: “The gaffer made a few tweaks and it’s about the players taking that information on board.

"Thankfully second half we showed that and the lads who played 60 minutes, we had 15 minutes when we were all over them and showed really what we’re capable of, which was good.

“We had a lot of the ball (in the first half) and our structure was a lot better.

"These are the games where these little signs of showing what we’re going to do this season is what’s more important than maybe the result sometimes.

"The first half didn’t go our way, but our structure was there.