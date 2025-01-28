New signing starts as Luton U21s are held by Reading in Premier League Cup clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier League Cup: Luton Town U21s 2 Reading U21s 2

​New Luton signing Christ Makosso had his first involvement for the Hatters as the U21s were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Reading in their Premier League Cup clash on Friday night.

​The 20-year-old defender who was signed from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek late last month, started for a Luton side that contained Josh Phillips, who made his first team debut at Bristol City on Boxing Day, plus ex-Royals forward Taylan Harris. With the game played at St Albans City, the hosts were thankful to keeper Liam Coyne early on, as he made a smart save at his near post from Emmanuel Osho, younger brother of former Town defender Gabe.

Alex Lawless’ side then got on the front foot themselves, Jamie Odegah heading Jack Lorentzen-Jones’ cross straight at visiting keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke. Makosso stooped to head a wonderful free-kick from Benny Benagr into the net, but the offside flag ruled out a debut goal. The best chance came on the half-hour, as Harris slid in to meet Tyrell Giwa's cross-shot only to see his attempt go narrowly wide.

Christ Makosso started for the Hatters U21s against Reading U21s - pic: Luton Town FC

Harris tried his luck again from distance, but it was after the break that Town took the lead, as seconds after Osho spurned another chance, Odegah picked out Phillips to steer home in the 51st minute. The advantage was doubled five minutes later when some great work from Benagr was matched by some smart chest control and left-footed finish by Harris.

Makosso was withdrawn immediately after impressing on his first outing in orange, as Coyne made another good stop, before Reading halved the deficit just after the hour mark when Tyler Sackey fired emphatically into the top corner. Although Luton had the better of things, they couldn’t grab a third goal and Sackey made them pay in the final minute, levelling the scores from close range.

There was still time for Odegah to rattle the crossbar with an injury-time header, the ball bouncing agonisingly the wrong side of the goal-line, as Luton now have seven points from their five games. That leaves them third in the group on goal difference behind Brighton & Hove Albion, who they must beat at Clarence Park on Tuesday, February 4, to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage.

Hatters: Liam Coyne, Tyrell Giwa, Vladimir Paternoster, Christ Makosso (Dylan Stitt 57), Christian Chigozie, Benny Benagr (Kyron Roberts-Edema 72), Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Dominic Martins (C), Josh Phillips, Taylar Harris (Tate Xavier-Jones 83), Jamie Odegah. Subs not used: Oliver Pipa, Zacharias Ioannides.

» Nassim El-Gourja scored a late equaliser to earn Luton’s U18s a point in a thrilling 3-3 Youth Alliance draw with Gillingham U18s at the Brache on Saturday.

The Hatters had led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Sam Anderson’s powerful left-footed drive as they looked in control of the contest. However, a whirlwind start to the second period saw the Gills equalise almost immediately, only for Lloyd Asamoah Junior to restore Town’s advantage on 49 minutes, rolling home from the edge of the box after the visitors’ goalkeeper and centre-half had collided.

Gillingham restored parity for the second time when the hosts failed to deal with a ball into the box at the back post and they then led for the first time when Luton conceded a soft penalty, Cai Hockey unable to keep out the spot-kick. However, Joe Deeney’s side were back on level terms when Asamoah-Junior squared for El-Gourja to slide home with a minute left on the clock. Hockey then made a smart save deep into injury time to preserve a point ahead of two matches against AFC Wimbledon.

Hatters: Hockey, Harvey, Evans, Fox, Emery, Kwame Anson, Passley-James, Sene-Richardson, Anderson, Trustram, Asamoah Junior. Subs: Barnes, Thomas, El-Gourja, Takawira, Akinfenwa.