New squad numbers... Woodrow hoping he’ll be perfect 10 for Hatters

Cauley Woodrow will wear the Luton Town number 10 shirt this season

Over the summer there have been seven new signings at Kenilworth Road, and you can now find out what shirt number they will wear on their backs in the forthcoming campaign, that starts on Saturday.

Carlton Morris will be the Hatters' number nine, while Cauley Woodrow will wear number 10.

Midfielders Louie Watson and Luke Freeman have chosen numbers 20 and 30 respectively, while goalkeepers Matt Macey and Ethan Horvath are 33 and 34.

Alfie Doughty takes number 45.

Four of the current squad have also changed numbers from last season, with Tom Lockyer moving to number four and Henri Lansbury has swapped 23 for 12.Admiral Muskwe has taken number 15 and Fred Onyedinma will wear 23 this term.

Full list of squad numbers

1 James Shea

2 James Bree

3 Dan Potts

4 Tom Lockyer

5 Sonny Bradley

6 Glen Rea

7 Harry Cornick

8 Luke Berry

9 Carlton Morris

10 Cauley Woodrow

11 Elijah Adebayo

12 Henri Lansbury

14 Carlose Mendes Gomes

15 Admiral Muskwe

16 Reece Burke

17 Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

18 Jordan Clark

19 Dion Pereira

20 Louie Watson

21 Harry Isted

22 Allan Campbell

23 Fred Onyedinma

28 Elliot Thorpe

29 Amari'i Bell

30 Luke Freeman

32 Gabe Osho

33 Matt macey

34 Evan Horvath

35 Cameron Jerome