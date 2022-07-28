New squad numbers... Woodrow hoping he’ll be perfect 10 for Hatters

Over the summer there have been seven new signings at Kenilworth Road, and you can now find out what shirt number they will wear on their backs in the forthcoming campaign, that starts on Saturday.
Carlton Morris will be the Hatters' number nine, while Cauley Woodrow will wear number 10.
Midfielders Louie Watson and Luke Freeman have chosen numbers 20 and 30 respectively, while goalkeepers Matt Macey and Ethan Horvath are 33 and 34.
Alfie Doughty takes number 45.
Four of the current squad have also changed numbers from last season, with Tom Lockyer moving to number four and Henri Lansbury has swapped 23 for 12.Admiral Muskwe has taken number 15 and Fred Onyedinma will wear 23 this term.
Full list of squad numbers
1 James Shea
2 James Bree
3 Dan Potts
4 Tom Lockyer
5 Sonny Bradley
6 Glen Rea
7 Harry Cornick
8 Luke Berry
9 Carlton Morris
10 Cauley Woodrow
11 Elijah Adebayo
12 Henri Lansbury
14 Carlose Mendes Gomes
15 Admiral Muskwe
16 Reece Burke
17 Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu
18 Jordan Clark
19 Dion Pereira
20 Louie Watson
21 Harry Isted
22 Allan Campbell
23 Fred Onyedinma
28 Elliot Thorpe
29 Amari'i Bell
30 Luke Freeman
32 Gabe Osho
33 Matt macey
34 Evan Horvath
35 Cameron Jerome
45 Alfie Doughty