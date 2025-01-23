New Town boss 'excited' to work with Luton defender who caught his eye at Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​New Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has declared he is excited about getting the chance to work with Town defender Mads Andersen.

​The 27-year-old has struggled massively for game time since arriving at Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2023, restricted to just 10 outings last term after suffering with a whole host of injuries following a serious hamstring problem picked up during the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Andersen’s luck hasn’t really improved much this season either, making just one start, that a month ago in the 2-1 win over Derby County, with three other substitute appearances, including one when he had to go off just 16 minutes after coming on against Plymouth Argyle.

However, now fit enough to be a regular on the bench, named in the match-day squad for Luton’s last five matches, then having played against him while at Wycombe and the Danish centre half was making his name at Barnsley, going on to be named in the League One Team of the Year prior to joining the Hatters, showing no signs of the persistent injury issues when completing 51 matches, then discussing the former Brondby player, who has managed just 14 appearances for Town in total, Bloomfield said: “I'm really excited to have Mads.

Town defender Mads Andersen makes a rare appearance for the Hatters - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"He’s someone I've come up against in the past at Barnsley and I think he's an excellent player. I know he’s had his injuries, but he’s very good Mads and he’s one of the guys I went back and watched some more footage of as he’s one that’s not played a huge amount of football here. There’s little evidence of what he’s been doing recently, because of the injuries that he’s unfortunately had, he’s played very little football.

"We know that there’s a really good player there, but we need to build the confidence up in his own body and he needs to get out on the pitch more often than what he has done, to build that resilience to games and training. But I think he’s a very good player and we’ve got some good competition back there. At some point he’ll have an opportunity to play and when he does, it’s hopefully something he’ll take.”