New Town signing Freeman hopes to help the Hatters go one further this season

Midfielder Luke Freeman has moved to Kenilworth Road - pic: Gareth Owen

New Town signing Luke Freeman is hoping he can help the Hatters go one further and reach the Premier League after joining on a free transfer this afternoon.

The 30-year-old, who was once signed by Arsenal as a 15-year-old, has made over 400 career appearances so far, including reaching three figures for Stevenage, Bristol City and QPR.

With Luton boss Nathan Jones getting him to join at the third time of asking, Freeman is now looking to show the kind of form that saw him signed by Premier League Sheffield United in 2019, where he earned 11 top flight outings, and with it, see the Hatters promoted from the Championship after reaching the play-offs last term.

He said: "The gaffer has asked me to come down here and I jumped at the opportunity to.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time so far.

“Hopefully I can add to the quality that is already here.

“The gaffer and the staff have done an unbelievable job over the last few years so hopefully I can help the team move in the right direction and maybe go one further this year.”

On his relationship with Jones, whom Freeman played with at Yeovil when on loan from the Gunners in 2010, he added: "We’ve often kept in touch over the years, me and the gaffer – as I’ve now got to call him!