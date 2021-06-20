New Town signing Jerome ready to impart his vast experience on to Luton squad

New Town striker Cameron Jerome

New Luton striker Cameron Jerome is ready to impart his vast experience on the Hatters squad after becoming the club's fourth signing of the summer on Friday.

The 34-year-old has racked up over 600 appearances from the Premier League to League One since making his debut for Cardiff in a 0-0 second tier draw against Leeds United back in October 2004.

Jerome even had two years out in Turkey with Goztape as well, with boss Nathan Jones stating the ex-Norwich, Stoke and Birmingham frontman can help young forward Elijah Adebayo develop during his stint at Kenilworth Road.

It's something the striker is looking to do as well, telling the club's official website: "With the experience I bring to the club on and off the field, I like to think that I am a good professional.

"I like to keep myself in good condition and I’m always ready to compete with my other team-mates for a playing spot in the team, so I will bring that extra competitiveness to the other players.

“I will also bring that guidance and mentor experience to the squad as well.

"With the quality I have shown throughout my career, I can still do it and make a difference at this level.

“I think it is something that naturally comes with becoming an older professional.

“When I was a young pro starting out, my teammates tried to help me and took a little bit of the weight off me.

“I managed to go out and express myself on the pitch and if there is any way I can do that here, in terms of not just the players that play in my position but any other positions as well I can give them extra guidance and experience, having someone to lean on and talk to.”

It's not just his experience that Jerome wants to bring to the Hatters though, but goals too, with Jerome having scored 15 for MK Dons last term, while has over 150 to his name so far in a 17-year career.

He hopes that there will be fans inside Kenilworth Road to watch him find the net too after enduring almost 18 months of playing to empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "I am here to play football, like the gaffer said the stats speak for themselves.

"I’m fit, I was in good form last year and I’m ready to challenge, I am excited to get the season started.

"With it being such an enclosed stadium, having the fans inside at full capacity, I can imagine the noise that it generates.

"Fingers crossed that we’re allowed some fans in with us whether it is back to normal, time will tell but it will be exciting from the players’ point of view to have the fans back and cheering the team on.