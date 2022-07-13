New Town signing Morris didn't need a hard sell from Luton boss to make his Hatters switch from Barnsley

New Hatters signing Carlton Morris - pic: Gareth Owen

New Luton attacker Carlton Morris admitted it didn’t need a big sales pitch from Hatters boss Nathan Jones to make his mind up to move to Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old became Town’s seventh addition of the summer last week when he was brought in from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, after 18 months at Oakwell where he scored 14 goals in 51 Championship outings

The Hatters manager is well known for putting on a sizable and hugely informative presentation when looking to seal the deal with any new recruits, but it wasn’t necessary this time for Morris, who said: “I was sold pretty easily.

"He’s very passionate and I really like him as a character as well, which is important because it’s good to like the people you’re working with as it makes for a better working relationship and it breeds success.

"He has said about how successful teams have happy and welcoming dressing rooms, and I have found that to be the case as well in my career.

"It wasn’t a hard sell at all.”

Morris already had an idea of what to expect due to his good friendship with Luton forward Harry Cornick, the pair regular golfing partners over the summer.

On whether he had been in touch prior to the move, he continued: “Of course!

"It is going to require a lot of hard work, staying focused with tactics and those are things I pride myself on.

"It is nothing I’m not capable of and after speaking with Harry last season, he loves the place and I love that boy, so whatever he likes I’m going to like as well!”

The forward showed Town fans just what he could do last term, scoring an excellent solo goal as Barnsley were beaten 2-1 at Kenilworth Road, as he is now relishing the chance to have the home support on his side going forward.

He said: “It is important we make it a fortress like it has been over the years and get as many points as we can at home.

"I’m excited to get started with an experienced squad, I know a lot of faces here as well so it should be quite a seamless transition for me.”

Finally, on what Luton followers can expect to see from their new forward, Morris added: “First and foremost, regardless of performance the work rate will be there 110 per cent, week in, week out.