New Town signing Ogbene happy to play wherever he is needed for the Hatters

New Town signing Chiedozie Ogbene is happy to fulfil whatever role is required of him for the Hatters during their maiden Premier League season this term

The summer addition from Rotherham United was recruited following a campaign in which he played 39 times for the Millers in the Championship, scoring eight goals when given a more attacking role than previously.

After heading to Kenilworth Road as Rob Edwards’ first signing since reaching the top flight, Ogbene was given a run-out at right wingback for Town’s opening friendly 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

He then moved to an advanced berth during the second period and was able to win the penalty that saw Carlton Morris find the net to ensure the spoils were shared between the sides.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the contest, played at Colchester United’s ground, Ogbene said: "The gaffer pulled me and he just asked me to play the wingback role which is a position that I'm quite familiar with because I played it two years ago and there was no problem for me.

“The squad is not as depth at the moment and we’ve got players who are catching up to speed, so he asked me to do that position.

“It was no issue to me and of course I’m a player that I'm willing to do whatever is necessary for the team and that's what we're going to need.

New Luton signing Chiedozie Ogbene - pic: David Horn.

“We’re going to need 11 guys who are willing to do everything necessary for the team.

"Towards the end he put me as a striker with Carlton and I was able to stretch the game in a different way.

“It’s always good to know two different positions because I want to be available for the manager.

"I want to be a part of this team and a part of what we're going to do this year, so anyway I can help and make myself fit and healthy, and be available for selection.”

Once Ogbene went upfront, he was able to showcase his greater threat in the final third, getting at the Tractor Boys defence and after bursting into the box, was sent tumbling by George Edmunson for the spotkick.

It’s a part of his game he thrives on, as the Irish international continued: “That’s my style of play, I want to cause problems, play in a high line, go in behind and be a threat to defenders.

"Make sure they’re constantly honest, that’s what I've always liked doing and that's why the manager has brought me in.

“He says my willingness to work hard and to play the game in the right manner, as we have to be able to come to feet and we have to be able to go in behind for different games.

“We’re seeing a lot of it towards the end of the game and I know the game is stretched and the defender's fatigued, but to be able to do that at the end of the game, is something that I'm so happy I can do it.

"I also want to improve as we’re going to need that especially this season, we’re going to need to be explosive towards the end of the game.

“I created some chances, I'm quite critical of myself, I should have done better with a few chances, but if you can’t win, you don't lose and that's what we did.”

Discussing the game itself, which was Ogbene’s first start since he began for his former side in a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on May 1, he added: “It was good to finally get the cobwebs off, it was a game much needed, just to get the conditioning in.

“It was a difficult game for us, the first half they posed us a lot of threat that we just couldn't rectify.

"The second half was a bit better, we were able to be more aggressive in the press, but most importantly, it was a game just to get the cobwebs off, get the boys ticking again.