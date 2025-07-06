New Town signing Richards labels Luton switch as a 'major thing' in his career

Teenage midfielder heads to Bedfordshire from Devon

New Luton signing Jake Richards is relishing a move to Kenilworth Road from League One rivals Exeter City that he has described as a ‘major thing’ in his fledgling career.

The teenager, who was born in Devon, and doesn’t turn 18 until over a month away on August 8, completed the switch from his boyhood club to the Hatters yesterday afternoon, as he leaves a team that he joined as an U12, going on to make 32 senior appearances for the Grecians, scoring twice and also adding three assists.

Speaking to Town’s official website about making the decision to move away from his home town at such a tender age, Richards, who played the opening 45 minutes of Saturday’s 3-0 pre-season friendly victory at Boreham Wood, said: “I’m really happy to get it over the line and to sign my first professional contract for such a big club as Luton. It’s a major thing for me and I’m really looking forward to what this season and the next few hold in store.

New Luton signing Jake Richards in action for Exeter City last season - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"It will be new for me being a long way from home, but I’m looking forward to new surroundings, meeting new people and a new life away from home. The staff and all the boys have been really good with me, they’ve made me feel welcome from day one and have taken me under their wing. They’ve treated me as if I’ve been here for ages and I already feel a part of the club.”

Grecians boss Gary Caldwell admitted it was a shame to see the talented midfielder opt to leave St James Park, but that he wasn’t going to stand his way, telling the Exeter website: “We are always proud of our Academy graduates and hope that Jake goes on to have an amazing career. He has shown incredible maturity, skill, and determination throughout his time with us. While we are sad to see him go, we’re incredibly proud of the player and person he has become. As with all our academy graduates, he’ll always be welcome back at St James Park.”