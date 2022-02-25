New Town signing Snodgrass admits Hatters boss Jones was the 'defining factor' behind his move to Luton

New Town signing Robert Snodgrass - pic: Gareth Owen

Like many before him, experienced midfielder Robert Snodgrass has spoken of the major role that boss Nathan Jones played in his decision to sign a short-term deal until the end of the season at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 34-year-old had been without a club since leaving West Bromwich Albion in the transfer window, last featuring for Town's Championship rivals back in November.

Having played for Leeds, Norwich, Hull, Aston Villa and the Baggies, also winning almost 30 caps for Scotland, then there was unsurprisingly plenty of interest in the out of contract midfielder, but he was won over by his meeting with Jones and agreed to spend the next few months with the Hatters.

Speaking to the club's official website, Snodgrass said:" It’s good to get things finalised.

"I had a few options that I wanted to take my time and make sure that I was making my decision based on who was wanting me, and the right club for my traits and my qualities.

“The defining factor was the manager – it was all down to Nathan Jones.

"He went above and beyond to try and get me in through the door, which is always nice and especially at this stage of my career.

“It’s well-documented that I’ve not played in the last two months, so for him to show how much he wanted me in and be part of what he is building here, that was the crucial factor for me.

“He sat me down and he clearly knows his stuff on you, and in the end he’s bringing you towards a group of lads who are doing really well, through hard work and determination, and that’s exactly what I’ve done throughout my career.

“I’m delighted to be here and I just can’t wait to get in amongst it, be with the lads and hopefully continue on this great run of form, because the momentum is with the boys right now.