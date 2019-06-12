New Town signing would love to link up with LuaLua

Luton’s most recent addition Callum McManaman would love to link up with flying attacker Kazenga LuaLua next term.

The 28-year-old has been offered a new deal to remain at Kenilworth Road after becoming a firm fans favourite during the latter half of last season.

LuaLua made 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring three times, but was also responsible for a number of assists, particularly setting up top scorer James Collins.

McManaman was already aware of LuaLua’s talents after spending time with him at Sunderland in the 2017-18 season.

Although they only made it on to the pitch at the same time once, both introduced as late substitutes in the 1-1 draw at Leeds United, McManaman said: “I played with him at Sunderland the season before last, he’s a good player, a good lad as well.

“We didn’t have the best season as a club obviously, but you could still tell he was a good player.

“It would be brilliant if he could sign and we can both get on the pitch and take it to teams.

“He’s a similar player to me, a skilful and clever player, so that would be great.”