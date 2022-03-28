New Yeovil boss for Hatters attacker Neufville after Sarll quits Glovers for Woking

Darren Sarll has left Yeovil

Luton attacker Josh Neufville will have a new manager at on-loan club Yeovil Town after the departure of Darren Sarll this morning.

The 39-year-old, who has been in charge at Huish Park since 2019, re-signed Neufville on a deal until the end of the season following an impressive spell with the Glovers last term.

However, he decided to leave his role to take over the vacancy at Woking, as a statement on the club's official website said: "Yeovil Town can confirm the departure of Darren Sarll with immediate effect.

"Sarll, who has been at the helm since 2019, has accepted an offer from another National League side.

"All at Yeovil Town would like to place on record our thanks to Sarll for all his efforts over his three seasons in charge.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

"Charlie Lee will take interim charge of the football club for the foreseeable future.

"We will not be making further comment at this time."

Neufville made his third appearance for Yeovil at the weekend as they made it three wins in a row by beating Southend United 2-0.

Two goals in the opening 10 minutes set the hosts on their way, with Reuben Reid converting ex-Hatter Lawson D'Ath's cross, with Tom Knowles swiftly adding a second.