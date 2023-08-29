News you can trust since 1891
Newcastle midfielder won't be joining Luton as Town chief reveals a deal couldn't be agreed

Former Arsenal youngster staying in the north east
By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Aug 2023, 23:24 BST- 1 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed his efforts to sign Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden have come to an end after being unable to agree a deal with the former England youth international.

The 28-year-old, who came through the academy at Arsenal, had played over 150 times for the Magpies after moving to St James’ Park in July 2016 for a fee of around £2.5m.

Allowed to leave the north east by United boss Eddie Howe this season, there were strong rumours that he was on his way to Kenilworth Road, with a loan move in place.

Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden - pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesNewcastle United's Isaac Hayden - pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
However, that now won’t be happening, as asked about any potential transfer this evening, Edwards said: “We couldn’t quite agree a deal unfortunately.

"He’s someone we had a look at, clearly, there was interest.

"He’s a good player but unfortunately we couldn’t quite agree a deal.

“We can have a look and see what else we can do in the next couple of days.”

