Newcastle midfielder won't be joining Luton as Town chief reveals a deal couldn't be agreed
Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed his efforts to sign Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden have come to an end after being unable to agree a deal with the former England youth international.
The 28-year-old, who came through the academy at Arsenal, had played over 150 times for the Magpies after moving to St James’ Park in July 2016 for a fee of around £2.5m.
Allowed to leave the north east by United boss Eddie Howe this season, there were strong rumours that he was on his way to Kenilworth Road, with a loan move in place.
However, that now won’t be happening, as asked about any potential transfer this evening, Edwards said: “We couldn’t quite agree a deal unfortunately.
"He’s someone we had a look at, clearly, there was interest.
"He’s a good player but unfortunately we couldn’t quite agree a deal.
“We can have a look and see what else we can do in the next couple of days.”