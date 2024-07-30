Nine Luton games are moved for TV coverage including Watford clash
Luton Town have announced nine more of their Championship matches have been changed for television coverage.
The Hatters, whose first match of the campaign against Burnley is live on Sky, have seen their trip to Coventry City on Saturday, October 26, switched to a 12.30pm kick-off and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football. Rob Edwards’ side will also now entertain West Bromwich Albion on Friday, November 1 at 8pm on Sky Sports Football, that game changing from Saturday, November 2.
Town’s lengthy trip to Middlesbrough remains on Saturday, November 9, but will have an earlier start time of 12.30pm on Sky Sports+, as the Hatters' clash with Derby County at Kenilworth Road will take place a day earlier on Friday, December 20 at 8pm on Sky Sports Football, while Luton’s trip to QPR after Christmas has also been switched to Monday, January 6 at 8pm for Sky Sports coverage.
Luton’s home game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, September 21 and the trip to Norwich City on Saturday, November 30 have both been selected for international broadcast, although will still take place at the original dates and kick-off times. The Hatters have also had kick-off times altered for three other matches, with their home game against fierce rivals Watford starting at 12.30pm on Saturday, October 19.
The trip to Leeds United on Wednesday, November 27, will start at 7.45pm, while the return fixture against the Whites on Saturday, April 5, is due to begin at 12.30pm, although that is subject to change as a club statement said: “We will update supporters on the finalisation of the home game with Leeds.”
