Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Altered fixture list for the Hatters

Luton Town have announced nine more of their Championship matches have been changed for television coverage.

The Hatters, whose first match of the campaign against Burnley is live on Sky, have seen their trip to Coventry City on Saturday, October 26, switched to a 12.30pm kick-off and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football. Rob Edwards’ side will also now entertain West Bromwich Albion on Friday, November 1 at 8pm on Sky Sports Football, that game changing from Saturday, November 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town’s lengthy trip to Middlesbrough remains on Saturday, November 9, but will have an earlier start time of 12.30pm on Sky Sports+, as the Hatters' clash with Derby County at Kenilworth Road will take place a day earlier on Friday, December 20 at 8pm on Sky Sports Football, while Luton’s trip to QPR after Christmas has also been switched to Monday, January 6 at 8pm for Sky Sports coverage.

Luton have seen nine games moved for TV coverage - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Luton’s home game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, September 21 and the trip to Norwich City on Saturday, November 30 have both been selected for international broadcast, although will still take place at the original dates and kick-off times. The Hatters have also had kick-off times altered for three other matches, with their home game against fierce rivals Watford starting at 12.30pm on Saturday, October 19.