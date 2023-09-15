Watch more videos on Shots!

Luton have announced nine players have signed new professional development contracts with the club, including a number of youngsters who have progressed through the ranks at Kenilworth Road.

Midfielder Archie Heron who joined Town as an U14 has agreed a deal, along with centre half Ben Tompkins, who is currently impressing out on loan with National League South side Braintree Town.

Talented midfielder Jake Burger, who has been with the club since the age of nine has put pen to paper, as has centre half duo Jack Bateson and Joshua Odell-Bature, the pair being at Luton since the ages of eight and 13.

Former U18s pair Millar Matthews-Lewis and Oliver Lynch are both staying too, the striking duo netting for the club in their run to the FA Youth Cup fifth round last season.

There are also two new additions, including Northern Ireland U21 international Marcus Daws following his release from AFC Bournemouth.

The left-footed attacker made his debut for his country in a Euro U21 qualifier against Lithuania in June last year, going on to spend last season on loan at Southern League Premier Division South team Poole Town, where he made 32 appearances, scoring five goals and registering three assists.