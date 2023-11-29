'No better feeling' for Hatters defender Mengi than a first senior goal at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton defender Teden Mengi admitted there was 'no better feeling’ than scoring his first ever senior goal during the Hatters’ 2-1 success over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Town centre half popped up in the right place at the right time with 72 minutes on the clock, as after Carlton Morris got a touch to Alfie Doughty’s corner, he took a touch before clinically dispatching his effort beyond Eagles keeper Sam Johnstone and into the bottom corner.

It was the first time Mengi had found the net in any kind of game for almost three years, last on target for previous club Manchester United during an FA Youth Cup 2-0 success at Norwich City in January 2020.

Asked what it felt like to wheel away and celebrate in front of a packed Kenilworth Road, he said: “On a personal note, I’m really happy with my first senior goal.

"There’s no better feeling to do it at home at the Kenny, I’m really happy with the result and proud of the boys to get the result over the line.”

Mengi’s joy at opening the scoring was immediately soured as the Eagles levelled within 60 seconds, Michael Olise cutting in from the right to curl home a stunning leveller.

However, Town themselves responded through substitute Jacob Brown, and then clung on in 12 minutes of injury time, with Mengi in particular outstanding, winning countless headers and make a number of crucial clearances as well.

Teden Mengi celebrates after putting the Hatters in front against Crystal Palace on Saturday - pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Once the final whistle went, the ex-Red Devils youngster slumped to the floor having given his all, adding: “I was so tired, 12 minutes, I don’t know where that came from.

"We stuck it out, we dug it out and it was a great moment to share it with the fans. The fans have been top right from before the game right until the final whistle, so it was a great moment.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​"

“It was a challenge, but that’s what we’re here to do as defenders and not just me, we’re a unit the back-line.

"I thought we defended the box really, really well, especially in that last 12 minutes so that’s what we pride ourselves on, celebrating heading every single ball out, we’re really happy with that.”

“It (conceding straight after scoring) also happened to us against Burnley, so we know that’s a part of our game that we need to iron out, but the most important thing was we got the win.”