No bids received as Jones wants to keep his best players at Luton

Luton chief Graeme Jones confirmed that no bids had been received for any of his squad during the January transfer window.

The Hatters boss hopes it stays that way too, with striker James Collins, who has adapted well to life in the second tier of English football, scoring eight goals and also netting for the Republic of Ireland, one player that might attract some attention.

When questioned if there had been any interest, Jones said: “Honestly, to my knowledge, no.

“I don’t want to lose our best players, we want to add to our best players, I think any football manager will tell you that.

“But what I want to do is get everybody fit, because I looked at the Birmingham game yesterday in detail, we were really, really good down there.

“Now I want to get everyone fit, that is my first priority, so I’d rather concentrate on players I’ve got than worry about the players I might get.”