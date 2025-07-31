No 'ceiling' for Luton attacker as 'incredible' Alli is tipped to reach the very top

Milli Alli looks to take the ball down against Tottenham Hotspur - pic: Liam Smith

Huge praise for January signing

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Incredible’ Luton attacker Milli Alli has been tipped to reach the very top by team-mate Kal Naismith who doesn’t think there is any limit to the forward’s huge potential.

The 25-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road from Exeter City during the January transfer window, Town shelling out a reported £1.5m fee for his services, as after breaking into the side, he became a real favourite amongst Hatters supporters, scoring four goals in his last six outings. That included a brace during the final day 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, but it wasn’t enough to keep them up, Luton relegated following their reverse at the Hawthorns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With fellow January addition Thelo Aasgaard departing to join Scottish Premier League giants Rangers, there had been speculation that Alli might follow the Norwegian international out of the club over the summer, but he has remained with Town, catching the eye in Luton’s pre-season friendlies. He impressed once more when the Hatters held Premier League opponents Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless draw on Saturday, finding Nahki Wells for a volley that was saved by sub keeper Antonin Kinsky, while seeing another effort repelled himself.

Born in Dublin and moving to England as a teenager, Alli has had to fight for his chance in the professional game, playing for South Shields, Workington, Ashton United, Stockport County, Chorley and FC Halifax Town before the Grecians took a chance on him in January 2024. That upbringing is one of reasons why he could be a star for Naismith, as asked just how important he is to Town this season, he said: “Milli’s honestly got no ceiling. I think that kid could be really, really special, incredible.

“Again I keep going back to the human aspect. You’ve got to be a top, top player and he is, he’s got ability and pace and power, so good on the ball, but in terms of genuinely, he’s one of the nicest kids I've ever come across in the game. He’s always wanting to learn, always respectful to any person he speaks to, just such a respectful, good kid. You can tell he’s come through the way he has.

“We always have a joke about how our life is and how good it is to be in this position and you just see how grateful he is every day to come into training. He says, I used to work in a factory lifting boxes, three, four years ago, however long ago it was, and he’s just grateful. He comes into work with a smile on his face, but honestly, the sky’s the limit for him. I think he can go to the very, very top in the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Matt Bloomfield was just as complimentary about Town’s forward, who he hopes to deploy in a more advanced role this term, after occasionally using him as a makeshift full back last season. He added: “Mills was top from January onwards. It took him a period of time to get in the team, just with the formation, but once he got in we couldn’t take him out. He’s someone that’s got something a bit different in terms of his individual ability as well as being part of a team shape.

"However pre-planned and organised and structured you are, you always need players who can do something a bit different and Milli can do that. Our supporters get excited and get off their seats whenever he gets on the ball, we all love watching players who have the ability to get people off their seats and Mills is absolutely one of those. We’re really pleased to have him here and we think he can be a big player for us this season.”