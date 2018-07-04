No comment from Luton boss over rumours surrounding a move for Forest midfielder Jorge Grant

Hatters Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is remaining tight-lipped over reports linking the Hatters with a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at city rivals Notts County, scoring 19 goals in 56 games as the Magpies reached the play-offs, where they were beaten by Coventry City.

Grant, who signed a three year deal back at the City Ground in June 2017, has been tipped to move away again, and when asked if he was someone the Hatters were interested in, Jones said: “Jorge is a player that we think is a wonderful player, but it would be wrong of me to comment on anyone at the minute as they’re not our players, they’re other team’s players.

“I’m sure we’ll have news quite soon, as we like to do things early.

“Our targets are ones that we’ve lined up for long, long time, so hopefully we can have some news, but I wouldn’t want to comment on any other players and Jorge is one of those.”

Jones, who admitted this week that he was expecting to add another attacking option to his side, did admit he was hopeful of doing just that before the team head out to Slovenia on Saturday morning.

He added: “We like to get our business done early and this year, even though we want to recruit less than we have done in any other window, the pleasing thing about it, is it’s more difficult to get players that are better than what we have, or are on a par with what we have, or can come in and enhance our environment.

“Which is a credit to the environment, a credit to what we have here, so I’m pleased with that, but we’re down the line with a few things and hopefully we can get those sorted.

“In God’s will, we’ll get one done before Slovenia, because the week that we go is a big week in terms of learning, in terms of setting down patterns and certain implementations of defending and attacking, so hopefully we can, but we’ll see.”