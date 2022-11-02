No concussion for Lockyer after Luton centre half is forced off following clash of heads with Carroll
Defender replaced after an hour against Royals
Luton defender Tom Lockyer didn’t suffer a concussion during last night’s goalless draw against Reading according to boss Nathan Jones.
The 27-year-old Welsh international was having a real physical battle against experienced forward Andy Carroll during the clash at Kenilworth Road when the pair clashed heads early in the second half after contesting yet another aerial ball.
Lockyer unfortunately came off worse, receiving treatment on the field, before being able to carry on.
However, after another Royals attack, he dropped to his haunches again and after being assessed, was substituted on the hour mark as he appeared to be suffering from double vision.
Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “It wasn’t concussion, he just had a real whack in the face.
“It wasn’t an elbow, it was just pain, we'll have to wait and see, Locks didn't want to come off, but he had to.
“He headed the back of his (Carroll’s) head, it was a honest challenge, so there was no malice in any way, but Locks is in such good form at the minute.
“He’s aggressive, he wants to defend well, we’re really proud of him for how he’s playing at the minute.”