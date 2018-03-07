No contract talks but Cuthbert would love to stay at Luton

Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert has confirmed he is yet to open talks about a new deal with the club despite his contract ending in the summer.

The 30-year-old, who signed for Luton under previous boss John Still back in May 2015, has made 105 appearances so far, scoring three times.

He will become a free agent in summer, although admitted he would be more than happy to remain at Kenilworth Road for what would hopefully be a tilt at League One next term.

Cuthbert, who was back on the pitch for the final 11 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cambridge United having been out with a nasty groin injury since the 7-0 win over the U’s back in November, said: “There’s been no chats, but I’ve been in the game long enough, I know how it works.

“I’ll just keep on playing and training until the end of the season and take it from there.

“I’ve loved my two and a half years here so far, I’ve got another couple of months left and I’ve loved it.

“I’ve loved captaining the club as well, so if that can continue then great, but that decision is down to the manager and I’ll leave it up to him.

“I’ll just keep focussing on firstly getting fit, hopefully get myself back in the team and getting a few games towards the end of the season.”

Boss Nathan Jones, who recently saw keeper James Shea pen a long term contract extension, believes negotiations are well underway with the majority of his playing squad who are soon to be out of contract, and also those who aren’t either.

He added: “We’re well on top with everything and we’ve been very proactive with some who are under contract for years, as we want to extend those as well.

“So we’re well underway, there’s no point saying now as it will create stories that are not there.

“But we never leave ourselves exposed really to anything and we won’t do so.

“We’re in a good place, we’ve got people under contract, the ones that aren’t we’re well underway with too.

“We hope by the end of the season we’ll be in the position we want to be.”