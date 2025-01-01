'No guarantees' from Luton boss in his quest for much-needed January additions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town chief knows new signings are vital

​Hatters boss Rob Edwards has warned supporters there are ‘no guarantees’ that Town will be able to complete the business they are desperate to do during the January transfer window.

With Luton languishing in the lower reaches of the Championship, Edwards has spoken previously about his determination to bring in a number of players to give his squad much-needed boost in their efforts to climb away from the relegation zone. CEO Gary Sweet has also mentioned about freshening up the playing personnel, midfielder Lamine Fanne having already joined up with the squad, although he can’t feature against Norwich City this afternoon.

Knowing that it’s a huge month ahead for the club now, Edwards, who was able to confirm the capture of RWD Molenbeek defender Christ Makosso for an undisclosed fee on New Year’s Eve, said: “We’re working hard on that, but again, January, there’s no guarantees. It’s difficult, we will work hard on it, we need to. We need people back as well, it was good to have Amari’i (Bell) back, good to have Reuell (Walters) back in the squad, there are still four or five key ones that are missing which doesn’t help. But if we can get one two back, some are going to be long term, but hopefully we can get some additions in.”

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

After suffering two losses since Christmas, Town will return to Kenilworth Road this afternoon knowing that victory over Norwich City is absolutely crucial. On what is needed to try and keep their home form going against a Canaries side who have struggled on their travels, without a win since September 28, taking just four points from a possible 24, Edwards added: “We’ve got to dust ourselves down and turn up.

"I haven't got a message at the moment, people probably don’t want to hear a message from me anyway, so I’m just going to keep my head down, keep working really hard and make sure we turn this around.”