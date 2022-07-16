No Hatters deal for former Nottingham Forest defender

Baba Fernandes before Town's pre-season friendly against Hitchin recently

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that he won’t be offering former Nottingham Forest defender Baba Fernandes a contract following his trial spell with the club.

The 22-year-old moved to the City Ground from Vitória Setúbal in 2020, making two first team appearances for the Reds last term in the Carabao Cup, before being released once Steve Cooper’s side reached the Premier League.

The full back started against Hitchin Town in the Hatters’ 3-0 pre-season friendly win earlier this month, but didn’t feature in this afternoon’s 2-1 victory at Northampton Town, as giving an updated on his future, Jones said: “That’s someone we haven’t pursued after.