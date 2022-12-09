No huge changes at Luton although 'salesperson' Edwards will look to make some 'key' adjustments

New Luton Town boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Luton boss Rob Edwards declared he will adopt the role of a ‘salesperson’ when attempting to get his ideas across at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters manager has inherited a squad in an excellent place this season, sitting 11th in the Championship table after 21 games, with just a point between themselves and the playoffs.

Edwards has often spoken about how good a job predecessor Nathan Jones was doing ahead of his move to the bright lights of the Premier League when taking over at Southampton, reiterating once more that any changes will be minimal to begin with.

However, despite being more than pleased with what he already has at his disposal, the Town chief is still determined to imprint his own philosophy on his new surroundings, and when discussing just how he will do that, he said: “I think in our job, what you have to do is try and be a good salesperson.

"Anything you do want to tweak or change, or any ideas that we do have, we have to be able to sell that.

“’Lads, this is why we want to do this,’ and what we try to do is engage with them as well, ask questions and get their feedback.

"They’re an intelligent group and we want their feedback as well.

"They are very receptive to anything we have tried to bring into these couple of weeks.”

Pressed into any further details on what those minor alterations will be, Edwards, who leads his side out for the first time at Middlesbrough tomorrow, continued: “I won’t reveal too much now because I don’t want to reveal all but of course we have a plan and we will try and work on specific things.

" I’ve been pretty clear that we’re not going to completely rip things up and we don’t need to change loads of things because the lads have been doing well.

"So it’s a case of continue to keep doing the things well that we do, but we’ve had a few key things that we’ve really gone after and really focused on and we’ll hopefully see elements of that on Saturday.

“I think the players play with great intensity anyway, we are an aggressive team and we want to keep that going.

"Nathan Jones’ teams will always do that, I think that is something we want to continue to have and is a real strength of this group of players and this club.

"That is one of the things we want to continue to do, so the intensity I hope you see that in abundance.”

With Luton heading resuming their Championship campaign at the Riverside, asked whether he had studied Town’s matches so far this term in a bid to get the best understanding of just how the team had been doing so well prior to his appointment, Edwards added: “We have watched the games back but then as well we had a good understanding of the lads anyway.

"We can see what our strengths are and the areas we need to focus on.

"It has been really good to have a couple of weeks now to get to know the players as individuals which is the most important thing.

"For them to understand what we’re all about and that we’re not going to be making loads of changes really quickly.

"Of course we want to evolve, grow and get better but it is small steps at a time and recognising we are a good team.