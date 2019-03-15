No Ireland call for Shea as... he's not Irish!

Luton goalkeeper James Shea won’t be getting a call up to the Republic of Ireland squad any time soon - for the simple reason that he’s not Irish!

The 27-year-old, who was born in Islington, had seen his availability inquired about after a superb season in which he has kept 21 clean sheets in all competitions for the Hatters.

It states on the former AFC Wimbledon stopper's Wikipedia page that he is eligible to represent Ireland, but when asked about a future call-up, Shea said: “Mick (Harford) mentioned it to us the other week, but I’m not Irish, so that doesn’t help.

“People just assume I’m Irish with my second name being Shea, but I’m not Irish at all, nothing at all, I’m fully English.”

Although he won’t be representing Mick McCarthy’s side, Shea was thrilled to see team-mate James Collins get the nod for the squad to face Gibraltar and Georgia in the Euro 2020 qualifiers later this month.

He added: “It’s brilliant, on a personal note, I’m over the moon for him.

"He deserves it, you should see the way he works every single day in training, the way he looks after himself.

“He’s a modern day professional and it’s brilliant for him and his family.

"I just hope he can go out there and show everyone what he can do and hopefully get a couple of goals.”