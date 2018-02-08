Search

No Luton deal for Caulker as he heads to Dundee

Hatters boss Nathan Jones
Former Spurs and Liverpool defender Steven Caulker has signed for Scottish Premier League side Dundee.

The 26-year-old, who had been training with Luton Town recently, has also had spells at Swansea City, Cardiff City, Queen Park Rangers and Southampton and Liverpool.

However, he penned an 18-month contract with the Dark Blues this afternoon and speaking before the news was announced, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “I don’t think there’s a deal there for us now with Steven because obviously we took Lloyd Jones.

“We’ve given Steven a platform to play and train with us because I know him and I want to help him to do that.

“If he goes elsewhere, he goes elsewhere, there’s nothing we can do.

“We’re not in a position where we can do anything having taken Lloyd, but he’s welcome here to train because he has such a good attitude and real good athlete.

“He’s a good guy, so we’re always happy to help him.”