No more underdog tag for Luton as bold Edwards talks up Hatters' play-off ambition

Rob Edwards celebrates Luton's 1-0 win over Stoke this afternoon

Luton boss Rob Edwards doesn’t want to hear any more talk of his side being deemed as plucky underdogs in the race for the Championship play-offs this season.

The Hatters’ sixth win from seven Championship outings since the former Forest Green boss took over saw Town sitting fourth in the table, as they are involved in a battle for the top six for the second year running with a whole host of clubs who have plied their trade in the Premier League recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although some might view Luton as outsiders due their budget being dwarfed by the majority of the teams they are competing with, Edwards doesn’t want it to enter into the discussion from this point onwards, as he said: “I’m not buying that underdog stuff anymore.

“I don’t like it, our players don’t like it, as we’ve got really good players here that are capable of playing at a very, very good level and they’re showing that now.

“So I want to sort of knock that away at the moment.

"I get it, I know from the outside, but there’s big plans at the moment for the club to keep progressing and moving forward.

“But I’ve got to stress here, I believe in these players, these lads are top players and they’re showing it.”

With 29 games completed, Luton find themselves with a five point cushion over Millwall in seventh now, and Edwards urged fans to get excited about finishing above the dotted line once more.

He added: “We know how difficult the challenge is going to be, but we want to be in the mix come those last five games or so.

“We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity there, we all feel it, the supporters feel it as well and I want people to talk about that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don’t care, I'm not shy about saying it. Why not?

"Let’s aim for it and have a good go and if we don't then we back each other and try to have a go next year.

“But we’re in a great position at the moment.

"Let's enjoy the ride, stay humble as we know what gets us a win, working hard, fighting, staying together, doing the basics well and then we know we’ve got a bit of quality at any time, any moment in a game, where we can win it.

Advertisement

Advertisement