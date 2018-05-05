No ‘nitpicking’ from Jones despite Town yet to reach 90 points

Luton boss Nathan Jones wasn’t about to start nitpicking over his side’s points tally, despite not reaching the goal of 90 points they set themselves at the start of the campaign.

With 45 games gone, the Hatters’ 3-1 win over Forest Green last weekend lifted them to 87 points.

Throughout the season, Town have goals in place every month of a points tally they wanted to reach and when asked if they had reached that, Jones said: “We’re probably, if I’m honest, three points behind, as 90 would have been it, from 45 (games).

“If you get two points per game, you get promoted. Usually you win the league, we haven’t been able to affect what Accrington have done, that’s phenomenal, but I think 87 points last year would have won you the league.

“We’ve got a chance of getting 90 at the weekend, they’ve (Accrington) just had a phenomenal points tally, but we’ve done our job.

“Our points have been excellent and if you get 87 points, you don’t not go up.

“I think Accrington are the only side ever on 85 points not to go up, so we’ve got 87, you go up on 87.

“We’ve done our job basically, and we’re very pleased with that. We’d have liked to win the league, it wasn’t to be, but we’re pretty much right on schedule, maybe a couple of points behind, but that’s nitpicking.”

Town have a chance of adding a final victory to the tally this afternoon when they head to Notts County as on the week of preparation for his already-promoted side, Jones added: “They’re a good group, they’ve trained really well, so nothing changes.

“I’m glad we haven’t got to go there having to win, but we won’t disrespect that luxury in any way.

“We’ll go there and be right at it, they’re in good form, they’re the team in the best form in the league at the minute, but we’ve finished strongly and we want to continue that.”